The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Administrative Approval of Rs. 7347.99 lakhs And 816.44 lakhs For Construction of Toilet On The Awcs(group-4) and other online tender notices published by the Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Administrative Approval of Rs. 7347.99 lakhs And 816.44 lakhs For Construction of Toilet On The Awcs(group-4) and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes.
The Department of Welfare of Plains Tribes and Backward Classes (WPT & BC), originally established as the Tribal Areas Department in 1950, has evolved to address the welfare and development of Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Assam. Over the years, the Department's role has expanded to include the implementation of policies, programs, and legal provisions such as the Assam SC/ST (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) Act, 1978 (amended in 2012). The creation of bodies like the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and various development councils for OBCs has further broadened its mandate, necessitating specialized attention to the distinct needs of each social group under its purview.
Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes requests a Administrative Approval of Rs. 7347.99 lakhs And 816.44 lakhs For Construction of Toilet On The Awcs(group-4)
Reference No: 2024_WPTBC_38503_1
Tendering Authority: Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes
Brief: Administrative approval of rs. 7347.99 lakhs (css) and 816.44 lakhs (ss) fot construction of toilet on the awcs(group-4)
Description: administrative approval of rs. 7347.99 lakhs (css) and 816.44 lakhs (ss) fot construction of toilet on the awcs(group-4) 781000 : all district of assam
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 10.00 CR.
EMD: INR 20.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 13-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 20-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 20-08-2024
Opening Date: 20-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director
Contact Address: Managing Director at APTDC Ltd. Ganeshguri, Guwahati 05