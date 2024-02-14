WRD Invites Tender for Construction of Sluice Gate at Pokoria River in Morigaon - 2024_DoWR_36207_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Sluice Gate at Pokoria River in Morigaon and other online tender notices published by the Water Resources Department

About WRD

India is endowed with a rich and vast diversity of natural resources, water being one of them. Its development and management plays a vital role in agriculture production. Integrated water management is vital for poverty reduction, environmental sustenance and sustainable economic development. National Water Policy envisages that the water resources of the country should be developed and managed in an integrated manner.

About Tender

Water Resources Department requests a proposal for the tenders for Construction of Sluice Gate at Pokoria River in Morigaon.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DoWR_36207_1

Tendering Authority: Water Resources Department

Brief: Construction Of Sluice Gate At Pokoria River Including Construction Of Flood Protection Embankment Alongwith Anti Erosion Measures (Ph Ii).

Description: construction of sluice gate at pokoria river including construction of flood protection embankment alongwith anti erosion measures (ph ii). 782105 : morigaon open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 29.41 CR.

EMD: INR 58.82 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 12-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-02-2024

Opening Date: 19-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Morigaon, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer Water Resources Department

Contact Address: O/O Chief Engineer Water Resources Department, Basistha, Guwahati 29