WRD Invites Tender for Flood Prevention Of Pahumara River In Bajali District - 2024_DoWR_36443_2

About WRD

About Tender

Water Resources Department requests a proposal for the tenders for Flood Prevention Of Pahumara River In Bajali District.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DoWR_36443_2

Tendering Authority: Water Resources Department

Brief: Flood Prevention Of Pahumara River In Bajali District (Ph - Ii), Package 1

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 10.05 CR.

EMD: INR 20.10 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 18-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 26-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-03-2024

Opening Date: 26-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Barpeta Road, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer Water Resources Department

Contact Address: O/O Chief Engineer Water Resources Department, Basistha, Guwahati 29