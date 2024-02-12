WRD Invites Tender for Strengthening of Existing Protection Works at Pukhurijan - 2024_DoWR_36057_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Strengthening of Existing Protection Works at Pukhurijan and other online tender notices published by the Water Resources Department
India is endowed with a rich and vast diversity of natural resources, water being one of them. Its development and management plays a vital role in agriculture production. Integrated water management is vital for poverty reduction, environmental sustenance and sustainable economic development. National Water Policy envisages that the water resources of the country should be developed and managed in an integrated manner.
Water Resources Department requests a proposal for the tenders for Strengthening of Existing Protection Works at Pukhurijan.
Reference No: 2024_DoWR_36057_1
Tendering Authority: Water Resources Department
Brief: Strengthening Of Existing Protection Works At Pukhurijan And Its Adjoining Areas.
Description: strengthening of existing protection works at pukhurijan and its adjoining areas. 786001 : dibrugarh open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 17.89 CR.
EMD: INR 35.78 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 08-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-02-2024
Opening Date: 15-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department, Assam
Contact Address: O/o the Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department, Assam 781029