WRD Invites Tender for Supply And Installation Of Porcupines For Upper Assam For Dibrugarh-Tinsukia - 2024_WREAP_37283_1

About WRD

India is endowed with a rich and vast diversity of natural resources, water being one of them. Its development and management plays a vital role in agriculture production. Integrated water management is vital for poverty reduction, environmental sustenance and sustainable economic development. National Water Policy envisages that the water resources of the country should be developed and managed in an integrated manner.

About Tender

Water Resources Department requests a proposal for the tenders for Supply And Installation Of Porcupines For Upper Assam For Dibrugarh-Tinsukia.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_WREAP_37283_1

Tendering Authority: Water Resources Department

Brief: Corrigendum : Supply And Installation Of Porcupines For Upper Assam For Dibrugarh-Tinsukia Subproject Dibrugarh And Tinsukia District, Lot 2

Description: supply and installation of porcupines for upper assam for dibrugarh-tinsukia subproject dibrugarh and tinsukia district, lot 2 786001 : dibrugarh open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 30.00 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 15-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 26-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 23-04-2024

Opening Date: 23-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department, Assam

Contact Address: O/o the Chief Engineer, Assam Water Centre Kundil Nagar, Basistha Guwahati 781029, Assam, India