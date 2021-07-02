10 Health Benefits of Eating Cucumber

NEW DELHI: Cucumbers are chock-a-block with phytonutrient, another term for plant-based nutrients that can keep away a host of ailments. A cucumber contains flavonoids, triterpenes, and lignans that are antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties and the capacity to fight off cancer. Professional nutritionists and dieticians recommend including the skin of the cucumber along with its seeds on your plate as they contain multiple nutrients and are good for your body. Eating peeled or a whole cucumber with seeds intact will help you obtain lots of fibre and beta-carotene, an antioxidant that will boost your immunity. Besides, you get to have blemish-free skin and excellent eyesight; courtesy of the humble cucumber. Here are some health benefits of cucumber:



Fights dehydration: Water is considered to be a life-giving fluid that is essential for your body. Having less than the required amount of water in the body results in dehydration, causing you to be susceptible to several diseases. Thankfully, including cucumber in your daily diet replenishes the lost water within your body, keeping you perfectly hydrated. Do remember to eat a few slices of cucumber after a strenuous round of workout or exhausting physical activity, especially during the height of summer.

Fiber-rich: Cucumber is considered a good source of nutritious fiber that will help your body function properly. The combination of fiber and water in cucumbers can help prevent constipation and can increase regularity. This is why dieticians advise diabetics to consume it regularly, as it can cause the pancreas to secrete the right amount of insulin, thus helping in regulating the sugar produced.

Boosts bone health: Cucumbers are also a source of calcium necessary to eliminate the risks of low bone density and fractures. Do not fail to add cucumber to your diet, as you will enjoy having strong bones and cartilages despite advancing in years. Cucumber also helps to improve the absorption of calcium, enhancing the repair of bone muscles.

Prevents growth of cancer cells: Cucumber is known for its anti-cancer properties. It can reduce the spread of cancerous cells throughout the body and decrease the risk of cancer cells developing in your body. Oncologists or cancer specialists ask their patients to consume cucumbers to restore the damaged cells in their body that also aids blood circulation.

Reduces chronic inflammation: The water content and Vitamin C present in cucumber can arrest the spread of damaged cells in your body, thus saving you from multiple chronic inflammatory conditions, including heart ailments. The antioxidants in cucumber will fight inflammation by boosting the immune effects of your body.

Beautiful hair: The sulfur and silicon present in cucumber can help strengthen and rejuvenate your hair. You will have improved hair growth with the hair becoming soft and silky to touch. The hair will be supple and not break easily either.

Prevents constipation: An insufficient amount of water and dietary fibres in your body may cause constipation, causing you great discomfort. Remember to eat cucumber salad every single day to replenish the water and fibres in your body so that the passage of stool becomes smooth and painless.

Natural treatment for kidney stones: The water content of cucumber can flush out all toxins from your body. This can go a long way in preventing kidney stones while the existing stones and debris present in the bladder get removed from the body by urination. Cucumber also plays a major role in regulating uric acid levels of your body.

Relief from migraine: Migraine can be excruciating, and you will get no relief unless you sleep it off. No worries! Including cucumber in your diet can have a miraculous effect. The magnesium in cucumber, helping you keep your blood pressure in control, provides a boost to your immunological system.

Healthy skin: Forget expensive skin treatments by application of pricey lotions and oils. Consume cucumbers instead to ensure healthy and glowing skin that remains blemish-free, with wrinkles and lines becoming a thing of the past. Cucumber can also be applied topically for skin lightening and revitalising. (Agencies)

