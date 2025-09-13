10 Manipur MLAs Urge PM Modi for Separate Union Territory During Churachandpur Visit

Churachandpur: A group of 10 legislators from Manipur submitted a joint memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, during his maiden visit to Churachandpur, urging the creation of a separate Union Territory with a legislature as the only way forward for lasting peace.

The memorandum, signed by MLAs cutting across BJP, Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), and Independent affiliations, alleged that the minority community had been subjected to unprecedented “ethnic persecution” in Manipur, accusing the state of complicity in violence that forced them out of the valley areas.

“We can now live in peace only as good neighbours, never under the same roof again,” the memorandum read, stressing that separation was essential to ensure security, justice, and dignity for their people.

The signatories included BJP legislators Vungzagin Valte (Thanlon), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Letzamang Haokip (Saikot), Lallianmang Khaute (Churachandpur), Letpao Haokip (Kangpokpi); KPA MLAs Chinlunthang Manlun (Singngat) and Independent MLA Haokholet Kipgen (Saitu).

The appeal comes at a time when Prime Minister Modi, addressing a gathering in Churachandpur earlier in the day, called for peace, reconciliation, and development. He announced special packages and resettlement plans for development.