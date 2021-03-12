100+ seats in Assam within our reach: BJP vice president Baijayant Panda

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: BJP vice president and Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda has said that the party's mission to get 100-plus seats in Assam is well within the party's reach. And, he has attributed it to the unprecedented focus on the Northeast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has visited to the region as many as 45 times as of now.

Talking to the media at the party's media cell in Khanapara here on Thursday, Panda said, "The stage in Assam is quite positive for the BJP that's basking in the pro-incumbency wave in the State. And, it has also been reflected in the survey as well as opinion poll.

"The focus on the Northeast, including Assam from the Centre, is quite unprecedented. Take the case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As of now, he has visited the region as many as 45 times. Even if one adds the visits of all the Prime Ministers of the country to the Northeast since Independence, their total visits will fall far behind that of Modi's.

"Development and public-welfare works have been also carried out in Assam during the BJP's tenure.

"We're fighting this poll on three planks – security, growth and culture. On security and growth, the people of the State know what the situation was earlier, and what it is now. This government has also done significantly well on the cultural arena in the State."

When asked on the party not projecting any Chief Ministerial face in this Assembly election, Panda said, "The 40-year-old history of the BJP has no example of naming Chief Ministerial candidate while seeking re-election."

On the 'Five-guarantee' move of the Congress, Panda said, "The Congress did give such guarantees in other States as well, but all turned out to be a farce. They ruled Assam for decades. They had ample chances to work for the State, but didn't. The Congress-AIUDF alliance in the State goes against the tradition here."

