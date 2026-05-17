11th Century Chola Copper Plates to Be Repatriated to India from Netherlands, Announces PM Modi

Amsterdam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated soon to India from the Netherlands. "A joyous moment for every Indian, Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten," PM Modi wrote on X. (IANS)

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