125-foot statue of Lachit Barphukan nearing completion in Jorhat district of Assam

Local people term project befitting honour for the legendary Ahom General

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 125-foot statue of legendary Ahom General Veer Lachit Barphukan with the posture of pointing his index finger at Holongaper in the Jorhat district is nearing completion. The State Government has a plan to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil the statue, including the Lachit Barphukan Cultural Complex, in February this year.

The mortal remains of Veer Lachit Barphukan were buried at Holongaper, situated under Teok LAC in the Jorhat district. Authorities at the helm of affairs developed the spot as National Hero Lachit Barphukan Maidam. The present government at Dispur added around 46/47 bighas of land to the original four bighas of the maidam and developed it as a composite cultural complex.

Dispur is going to spend an estimated Rs 120 crore on the cultural complex, including the statue of the greatest-ever Ahom general. A Delhi-based firm started work on the project in the last part of 2022. The main statue of Lachit Barphukan, which is an integral part of the project, is nearing completion.

The project includes two museums, an auditorium, and a residential area for research scholars, etc. All of these are under construction.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the project work recently. Talking to The Sentinel, Mahendra Kumar Gogoi, secretary of the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Sanrakshan Samiti, said, "We are happy that the state government has taken up such a mega project as a mark of respect to the greatest-ever Ahom general. The 125-foot statue, including the pedestal, is nearing completion. We learned that the Prime Minister will unveil the statue in February this year. The work on three makeshift helipads near the Lachit Barphukan Maidam is also going on simultaneously. The villagers of the nearby area handed over around 46/47 bighas of land for the smooth completion of the project. The government, however, paid compensation to the landowners."

Gogoi said, "The project will be a befitting honour to Veer Lachit Barphukan. This, as one of the tallest statues in India, will also woo tourists and researchers of Ahom history and culture."

Gogoi said, "The Battle of Saraighat ended in 1671. After defeating the Mughals, Lachit Barphukan was in Kamrup to repel the enemy soldiers in the event of fresh attacks. According to historians, Veer Lachit was ailing during the battle. He, however, defied his ailment and fought bravely. Swargodeo Udayaditya Singha called Lachit Barphukan to Sivasagar for the celebration of the victory of the battle. That led Lachit Barphukan to sail upstream the Brahmaputra to upper Assam. According to historians, on his way to Sivasagar, the general breathed his last on April 25, 1672, on the boat somewhere between Kaliabor and Dergaon. The Charaideo Maidam was meant for only royal family members. The generals, commanders, and other aristocrats of the Ahom kingdom were buried at a separate maidam. Since a family member of Lachit Barphukan was staying at Holongaper, it was decided to perform his last rites there. Since then, the Samadhi Khetra of Lachit Barphukan at Holongaper has become a sacred place, drawing visitors".