1,345 bighas of Wakf land are under encroachment: Nandita Gorlosa

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Welfare of Minorities and Development Department Minister Nandita Gorlosa informed the House that around 1,345 bighas of Wakf land are under encroachment in different parts of the state.

During the Question Hour, Minister Gorlosa said before the House, “As per records, Wakf estates covering an area of 18,466 bighas had been registered with the Assam Board of Wakfs, and the total area under encroachment is approximately 1,345 bighas, spread across 15 wakf estates in different parts of Assam.”

The minister further said that district commissioners (DCs) were requested to inquire about and submit reports on the illegal encroachment of Wakf properties. The Board also issued notice to all Mutawallis directing them to submit statements of accounts for Wakf estates every financial year, in accordance with the provisions of the Wakf Act & Rules. Regarding the misappropriation of funds and record-keeping, adequate measures have been taken by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, where a portal has been launched to monitor the wakf properties as well as accounts modules.

Congress MLA Abdul Rashid Mandal and AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam alleged that officials were engaged in misappropriation of income generated from wakf properties. They also wanted to know whether the rents from wakf properties were being monitored and if the Board was receiving the rents regularly. Islam said that if the lease agreements of only the properties in the Fancy Bazar area of Guwahati are revised, rent worth crores can be realized from these. So, these rent agreements should be revised, and the rent calculated afresh.

The Minister said, “Several actions have been taken by the Assam Board of Wakfs to ensure an increase in revenue generation from wakf estates and to prevent misappropriation of funds. Show-cause notices were issued to several mutawallis due to non-execution of lease agreements with occupants of wakf estates.”

Official sources said that there are a total of 2,654 registered wakf properties. These include various religious and charitable properties such as mosques, mazhars, and graveyards. Out of the 2,654 registered wakf properties, 880 are under the mutawalli system, 724 are under management committees, 8 are directly managed by the Board, and 9 are under administrators. Only Kamrup (Metro) has 1,070 wakf properties.

Also read: NE has huge Potential in Sports: Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa