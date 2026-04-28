15 protected monuments in Northeast face encroachment; 12 in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It is a matter of serious concern that even ancient monuments under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the Northeast are faced with the menace of illegal encroachment. Of the four NE states facing such encroachment of 15 protected monuments, Assam accounts for the highest total of 12 monuments encroached upon.

As per information available with The Sentinel, there are 414 protected monuments under encroachment in as many as 24 states in India, as of the last part of March 2026. Of the 414 protected monuments under encroachment in the country, 15 are in the NE. Assam has 12 encroached protected monuments, with the remaining three NE states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Tripura having one such monument each.

Across the country, Karnataka accounts for the highest number of encroached protected monuments, with a total of 60.

It should be mentioned here that the outgoing government in Assam carried out eviction drives to free government and forest land from encroachers. Ancient monuments have historical importance, apart from cultural significance. Therefore, the next government should take steps for freeing the monuments from encroachment, in consultation with ASI. There is a total of 55 protected monuments in Assam under the ASI.

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