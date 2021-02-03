 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

15th finance commission recommends Rs 1,075 crore for Majuli & Rs 300 crore for Kamakhya

In a major infrastructures boost, the 15th Finance Commission has recommended more than Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of a new embankment-cum-road around Majuli and also the implementation of a comprehensive development of the historic Kamakhya temple.

Kamakhya

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Feb 2021 2:06 AM GMT

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major infrastructures boost, the 15th Finance Commission has recommended more than Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of a new embankment-cum-road around Majuli and also the implementation of a comprehensive development of the historic Kamakhya temple.

The Commission has recommended Rs 1,075 crore for the construction of the embankment-cum-road around the world's largest inhabited riverine island and Rs 300 crore for the comprehensive development of the Kamakhya temple atop the Nilachal Hill in Guwahati. The 15th Finance Commission, headed by N.K. Singh, submitted its report to Parliament on Monday for the period of 2021 to 2026.

Once constructed, the embankment-cum-road will solve the perennial problem of erosion of Majuli — the seat of neo-Vaishnavite monasteries (xattras) in Assam. It will also boost road travel around the island.

The Kamakhya temple — one of the biggest Shakti shrines in the country — will witness a major development with the recommendation of Rs 300 crore by the Finance Commission. The Ambubachi Mela is one of the major annual festivals of the Kamaphya temple when lakhs devotees and tourists visit the Shakti shrine.

The 15th Finance Commission was asked to give its recommendations on many unique and wide-ranging issues in its terms of reference.

Also Read: No COVID-19 Report Required for Devotees Visiting Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Also Watch: Six New Executive Members Join BTC


Kamakhya temple 15th Finance Commission Majuli 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X