15th finance commission recommends Rs 1,075 crore for Majuli & Rs 300 crore for Kamakhya

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: In a major infrastructures boost, the 15th Finance Commission has recommended more than Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of a new embankment-cum-road around Majuli and also the implementation of a comprehensive development of the historic Kamakhya temple.

The Commission has recommended Rs 1,075 crore for the construction of the embankment-cum-road around the world's largest inhabited riverine island and Rs 300 crore for the comprehensive development of the Kamakhya temple atop the Nilachal Hill in Guwahati. The 15th Finance Commission, headed by N.K. Singh, submitted its report to Parliament on Monday for the period of 2021 to 2026.

Once constructed, the embankment-cum-road will solve the perennial problem of erosion of Majuli — the seat of neo-Vaishnavite monasteries (xattras) in Assam. It will also boost road travel around the island.

The Kamakhya temple — one of the biggest Shakti shrines in the country — will witness a major development with the recommendation of Rs 300 crore by the Finance Commission. The Ambubachi Mela is one of the major annual festivals of the Kamaphya temple when lakhs devotees and tourists visit the Shakti shrine.

The 15th Finance Commission was asked to give its recommendations on many unique and wide-ranging issues in its terms of reference.

