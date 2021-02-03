16,876 Health workers including 140 inoculated across Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Altogether 16,876 Health workers have received vaccine shots so far in Arunachal including 140 on Monday during five sessions. Seven persons reportedly developed after effects following immunization, said State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung.

Meanwhile, the State did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past two days. The total caseload in the State stood at 16,828, said State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa on Tuesday.

A total number of 16,762 people have recovered from the disease so far. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 10 active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The recovery rate in the State has touched 99.60 per cent, while the positivity stands at 0.05 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

Altogether, 3,92,762 samples have been tested for Covid-19, including 551 on Monday, the official said.

Also Read: 16,736 Health workers inoculated across Arunachal Pradesh

Also watch: Fakirganj Adarsha Hospital Assam Hospital Without Doctors, Nurses



