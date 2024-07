Kathmandu: Eighteen people were killed after a plane crashed during take-off at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Wednesday, local media reported. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the Pokhara-bound plane of Saurya Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from the runway, TIA spokesperson Premnath Thakur said, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Also Read: 25 bodies recovered, 34 missing from two buses in Nepal (sentinelassam.com)