1,826 km of roads constructed in six NE states under Bharatmala: Nitin Gadkari

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: National Highways with a total length of 1,826 km were constructed in six Northeast states, including Assam, under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) until December 31, 2025. Assam accounted for 411 km of the total length of NHs constructed.

This fact was revealed today in the Lok Sabha by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, in response to an unstarred question of three MPs—Tharaniventhan M. S., Bapi Haldar, and Hanuman Beniwal.

According to Union Minister Gadkari, a total of 2,133 km of roads were approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I for the six NE states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. Of this approved length, work was awarded for 2,131 km. Until December 31, 2025, work was completed on a length of 1,826 km. A total length of 433 km of roads was approved for Assam under the Bharatmala scheme. Of this, work was awarded for 431 km of roads. 411 km of roads were completed as of December 31, 2025.

As for the five other NE states, 521 km of roads were completed in Manipur, 137 in Meghalaya, 524 in Mizoram, 164 in Nagaland and 69 km were completed in Tripura.

Union Minister Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha that Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I was approved by the government in 2017, covering a length of 34,800 km across the country at an estimated outlay of Rs. 5,35,000 Crore. Under the programme, projects covering a total length of 26,425 km had been awarded, and out of this, 21,783 km had already been constructed up to December 2025.

He also stated, “New sanctions on projects under Phase-I of Bharatmala Pariyojana have been discontinued. The expenditure incurred on Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-l until 31 January 2026 by NHAI is Rs 5,30,758.24 crore.”

Gadkari further stated, “The study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, to evaluate the impact of Bharatmala Pariyojana indicates positive effects across multiple sectors. Economically, household income and expenditure have increased. Logistics efficiency has improved with reduced costs. Businesses have benefited from better access to markets and factories. Socially, travel time to schools and healthcare facilities has decreased, enhancing accessibility. Overall, the study suggests that Bharatmala Pariyojana has significantly contributed to socio-economic growth. As per the study conducted by IIM Bangalore, Bharatmala Pariyojana has demonstrated significant socio-economic benefits.”

The three MPs— Tharaniventhan M S, Bapi Haldar and Hanuman Beniwal – posed a question on the construction of roads under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

To quote the initial part of the question, “Will the Minister of Road Transport and Highways be pleased to state the total number of Bharatmala Pariyojana projects sanctioned and completed so far, along with their length (in kilometres) and the budget expenditure incurred so far, state-wise?”

