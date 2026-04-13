1,841 Villages in Northeast India Still Without Mobile Network Coverage as of February 2026

In an era where the Government of India is actively promoting digital infrastructure, over 1,800 villages across the Northeast remain entirely outside mobile network coverage as of the end of February 2026.

According to data available with The Sentinel, a total of 1,841 villages out of 45,934 in the Northeast region are still without mobile network services — a significant gap that telecom providers have yet to bridge.

Arunachal Pradesh Has the Highest Coverage Gap

Arunachal Pradesh leads all Northeast states in the number of villages without mobile connectivity.

Of its total 5,993 villages, mobile network coverage is available in 4,817, leaving 1,176 villages unconnected. Of those with coverage, only 600 villages have access to 5G services.

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