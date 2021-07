STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: As many as 1,797 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in the State on Monday when 20 people died of the pandemic. While the positivity rate in the State during the day was 1.18 per cent, the recovery rate was 95.91 per cent. The highest number of positive cases was 237 in Kamrup Metro district. It was followed by Golaghat with 230 cases, Jorhat with 113 cases and Dibrugarh with 115 cases.

