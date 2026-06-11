2,178 habitations yet to get potable tap water in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Despite the objective of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide safe and potable tap water, a total of 2,178 habitations in Assam still does not have quality water. Furthermore, some households with tap water connections under JJM have not received a drop of water to date.

According to available information, Darrang district has the highest number of 425 quality-affected habitations under the JJM. The district-wise breakup of quality-affected habitations, as of March 3, 2026, is as follows: Bajali 28, Barpeta 9, Biswanath 317, Bongaigaon 25, Charaideo 111, Chirang 37, Darrang 425, Dhemaji 222, Dhubri 11, Dibrugarh 16, Goalpara 1, Golaghat 222, Hojai 3, Jorhat 44, Kamrup 37, Karbi Anglong 24, Kokrajhar 42, Lakhimpur 12, Morigaon 1, Nagaon 97, Nalbari 1, Sivasagar 25, Sonitpur 148, Tamulpur 10, Tinsukia 234, and Udalguri 76.

When visiting rural areas in the state, it can be noted that JJM has become operational in many places. But local people are divided as to the efficacy of the scheme. Some say they’re receiving water; others point out that tap connections have been made, but no water has been supplied so far.

As per government statistics, tap water connections under JJM have been made to 81.26% of the total of 72,24,239 households.

The Government of India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti says it is committed to making provision for a safe & potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on a regular & long-term basis to all rural households in the country, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 6.1: “By 2030, achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all.”

Towards this end, the central government has been implementing JJM in partnership with states since August 2019. Drinking water is a state subject, and hence, the responsibility for planning, approval, implementation, operation, and maintenance of drinking water supply schemes, including those under the Jal Jeevan Mission, lies with state/UT governments. The Government of India supports the states by providing technical and financial assistance.

Also Read: Over 3.41 Lakh Families In Assam Lack Access To Piped Water Despite Tap Connection