22 World Leaders Condemn Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Leaders from 22 nations — including the UAE, UK, France, Germany, the United States, Japan, Canada, and Australia — have jointly condemned Iran for what they describe as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.

The statement, issued on Saturday from Abu Dhabi, cited Iran's use of mines, drones, and missile attacks against unarmed commercial vessels, as well as strikes on oil and gas installations across the region.

"We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict," the leaders said. "We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping."

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