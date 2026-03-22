22 World Leaders Condemn Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Leaders from 22 nations — including the UAE, UK, France, Germany, the United States, Japan, Canada, and Australia — have jointly condemned Iran for what they describe as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.
The statement, issued on Saturday from Abu Dhabi, cited Iran's use of mines, drones, and missile attacks against unarmed commercial vessels, as well as strikes on oil and gas installations across the region.
"We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict," the leaders said. "We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping."
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The joint declaration was signed by leaders from: the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain, Lithuania, and Australia.
The breadth of the coalition signals the degree to which Iran's actions in the Gulf have alarmed governments across Europe, Asia, and the Pacific — not just those in the immediate region.
At the heart of the statement is a defence of freedom of navigation — a core principle of international maritime law under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
The signatories cited UN Security Council Resolution 2817, arguing that Iran's interference with international shipping and disruption of global energy supply chains amount to a direct threat to international peace and security.
"Iran's actions will have global repercussions, particularly for the most vulnerable," the statement warned.
The leaders called for an immediate and comprehensive moratorium on all attacks on civilian infrastructure, explicitly including oil and gas installations.
Beyond the condemnation, the statement outlined concrete steps the coalition intends to take to limit the economic fallout.
The leaders welcomed a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves by the International Energy Agency, and said they would work with major producing nations to increase oil output.
They also pledged support for countries hardest hit by the energy disruption — through the United Nations and international financial institutions — including financial assistance, technical support, and direct resources.
"We will take other steps to stabilise energy markets," the statement read, adding that efforts would also focus on ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical oil and gas transit corridors, with roughly 20% of global petroleum supplies passing through it.
Any sustained disruption to shipping in the waterway sends immediate shockwaves through energy markets and raises costs for consumers and industries worldwide — effects that fall hardest on lower-income nations with fewer buffers against price shocks.
The joint statement concluded with a firm call to all nations: "Maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries. We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security."