23 dead in stampede at Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A large turnout at a political campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday turned tragic after a sudden crowd surge and chaos left at least 23 people dead and several injured, including children and elderly people attendees.

Several remain in critical condition, while emergency teams and senior state officials rushed to the spot through the night. The rally, organised by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay, took place at Velusamipuram and began around 7:20 p.m. Witnesses said that panic broke out when a sudden power outage plunged the venue into near darkness.

Thousands of people, who had gathered to hear Vijay speak, were caught in a crush as the crowd swayed and pushed forward.

Before the incident, Vijay had been addressing local grievances, including illegal sand mining, mineral theft, and other civic issues, affecting Karur.

He criticised the DMK government and predicted a change of power within next six months.

But as the lights went out, the tightly packed gathering lost control, triggering a stampede-like situation.

According to officials, poor ventilation and overcrowding worsened the situation.

Parents and volunteers were seen carrying unconscious children out of the venue, while others tried to create space for ambulances and police vehicles.

Ambulances lined the area to transport the victims, but rescue efforts were slowed by the massive crowd and blocked exits.

Police, led by the Karur Superintendent of Police, moved in to stabilise the spot and open routes for emergency services.

At least 23 deaths have been confirmed, while more than 30 people -- including six children -- were taken to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

Doctors said three of the children remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) and several others are battling critical injuries.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, monitoring the situation, ordered immediate emergency response.

Power supply was restored later, and the crowd dispersed, but questions are being raised over the adequacy of safety and crowd management at such high-profile political events.

The TVK has yet to issue an official statement on the tragedy. (IANS)

Also Read: Virat Kohli Reflects on Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy During RCB IPL Win