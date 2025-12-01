24-Year-Old Youth Killed in Wild Elephant Attack in Tamulpur

This is not an isolated incident, as just last week, another person was killed by a lone elephant in the area. Further, one more injured person from that incident is still receiving treatment, raising fears of the recurrence and severity of such incidents.

Villagers say herds and solitary elephants are entering villages more regularly, destroying crops, razing property, and putting human lives in danger. Many link the increased conflict to depleting forest cover, habitat disturbance, and the elephant's quest for food.

Moreover, the residents have demanded that the local authorities and forest officials strengthen the monitoring system, conduct night patrols, and undertake long-term mitigation measures to minimise confrontations between humans and wild elephants. Community organisations have also called for improved awareness campaigns and early warning mechanisms in vulnerable settlements.

While Tamulpur mourns the loss of another young life, the incident underlines the urgent need for concerted efforts toward sustainable solutions to the deep-rooted human–elephant conflict in the region.