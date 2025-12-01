24-Year-Old Youth Killed in Wild Elephant Attack in Tamulpur
Tamulpur: The alarming incident occurred in Tamulpur, where a wild elephant attack led to the tragic death of a 24-year-old youth, continuing the district's rising cases of human–elephant conflict. The victim has been identified as Bodosa Basumatary from Sesapani Kuhipar village.
Local sources said that the incident took place late in the night when the deceased, along with other villagers, had gone out to drive away a lone wild elephant that had been straying into human settlements. While the team was trying to divert the animal from the residential area, the elephant suddenly charged and fatally attacked the victim without anyone being able to save him. Villagers later recovered his body from the site.
This is not an isolated incident, as just last week, another person was killed by a lone elephant in the area. Further, one more injured person from that incident is still receiving treatment, raising fears of the recurrence and severity of such incidents.
Villagers say herds and solitary elephants are entering villages more regularly, destroying crops, razing property, and putting human lives in danger. Many link the increased conflict to depleting forest cover, habitat disturbance, and the elephant's quest for food.
Moreover, the residents have demanded that the local authorities and forest officials strengthen the monitoring system, conduct night patrols, and undertake long-term mitigation measures to minimise confrontations between humans and wild elephants. Community organisations have also called for improved awareness campaigns and early warning mechanisms in vulnerable settlements.
While Tamulpur mourns the loss of another young life, the incident underlines the urgent need for concerted efforts toward sustainable solutions to the deep-rooted human–elephant conflict in the region.