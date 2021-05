STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: As many as 26 people died of COVID-19 in the State on Friday when 3,197 new cases of COVID-19 positive were detected. The positivity rate is 4.43 per cent. As many as 1,184 positive cases in Kamrup (M) and 245 in Dibrugarh were detected during the day.

Also Read: US Alerts Citizens to Vacate India Amid Massive Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Also Watch: Fishing boats set on fire at South Salmara