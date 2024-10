Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Three Assamese movies and one Garo movie will be screened in the Indian panorama section of the 55th IFFI (International Film Festival of India). The three Assamese films are Juiphool, Rador Pakhi, and Swargarath (mainstream cinema), and the Garo film is Chanchisoa (non-feature).

