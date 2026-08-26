38 Inmates at Guwahati Central Jail Test HIV Positive, Majority Linked to NDPS Cases

It is suspected that transmission through needles is one of the factors in some of the cases, as most of the HIV-positive inmates are drug addicts.

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It is a matter of grave concern that as many as 38 inmates in Guwahati Central Jail have tested positive for HIV. A large number of the HIV-positive inmates are reportedly linked to cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, sources said.

According to sources, over 38 inmates at the central jail are currently living with HIV, of which 33 are males and 5 females. With a significant number of those affected being accused in NDPS-related cases, the development has raised concerns over the growing impact of drug abuse and its associated health risks in society.

Although the exact circumstances under which the inmates contracted HIV could not be immediately ascertained, it is suspected that transmission through infected needles associated with drug use may be a factor in some of the cases, as most of the HIV-positive inmates are drug addicts.

Sources further said that, as of this morning, there are currently 1,802 inmates lodged in the Guwahati Central Jail, of which 1719 are males and 81 females, including two infants. Of the 1,800 inmates, 335 are accused in NDPS-related cases, with 294 males and 41 females.

The 38 HIV cases were detected during a testing conducted by the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC), which operates under the Assam State AIDS Control Society. HIV testing is done on a daily basis at the central jail.

At present, the 38 HIV-positive inmates are availing Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). ART is provided free of cost at GMCH through a dedicated ART Plus Centre located within the premises, and it is supported by the Assam State AIDS Control Society. Antiretroviral therapy uses special medicines to treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and help patients live healthier lives. Patients receive free anti-retroviral drugs for continuous daily use. Doctors check CD4 counts and perform other required lab tests to track their health. A CD4 count is a blood test that measures the number of CD4 T-lymphocytes (white blood cells) to check how well a patient's immune system is working. Trained staff offer counselling to patients before and during treatment.

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