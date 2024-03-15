4% DA (Dearness Allowance) hike for Assam government employees

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a four percent DA (Dearness Allowance) hike for state government employees with effect from January 1, 2024. With this hike, the DA of state government employees is now 50 percent.

The Chief Minister said, "The employees will get their hiked DA regularly along with their salaries in April 2024. They will get their arrears DA for the months of January, February, and March from May in three installments."

The Chief Minister said, "Since we have appointed the Commissioner for RTPS (Right to Public Services) Commission, the public may approach the commission if they feel delay in providing due to negligence of government employees. The commission will look into such complaints and fix accountability if found true. The commission will deduct an amount from the salaries of the employees concerned as a fine for the delay."

