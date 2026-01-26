42 earthquakes hit Assam in past four months

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It is a matter of concern that as many as 42 earthquakes hit Assam in the last four months of the year 2025, including 9 in December.

According to a report from the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the 9 earthquakes in Assam were the country’s highest among the states in India. Over the course of the four-month period, Assam experienced 17 earthquakes in September, 7 in October, 9 in November, and another 9 in December 2025.

Moreover, in the Northeast region as a whole, a total of 27 earthquakes were recorded in December 2025, which was the highest in terms of regions in the country.

According to the NCS Report of Earthquakes in December 2025, the NCS maintains a National Seismological Network of 169 stations, each equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and dispersed throughout the country. Using these stations during the period December 1–31, 2025, a total of 396 earthquakes have been located and disseminated from the Center, out of which 179 earthquakes have occurred in India and its neighbourhood region bounded by the coordinates 0?-40?N & 60?-100?E.

During the period mentioned above, the majority of earthquakes within India and its neighbourhood region, bounded by the coordinates 0?- 40?N & 60?-100?E; were located in Hindu Kush region, North India (Ladakh, Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh), North East India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim).

Out of the total 396 earthquakes recorded by NCS, 23%, 43% and 25% of earthquakes occurred in the magnitude range 3.0-3.9, 4.0-4.9 and 5.0-5.9 respectively. Nine earthquakes in the magnitude range 6.0-6.9 and one earthquake of M 7.5 that occurred during the period were outside the grid of 0?- 40?N & 60?-100?E.

A total of 72 earthquakes occurred within Indian territory, of which 9 earthquakes occurred in Assam, 8 in Arunachal Pradesh and 7 each in Gujarat and Ladakh during the period. Out of 72 earthquakes, 15 and 27 earthquakes occurred in the North and North East region respectively. There was no activity in the eastern part of the country during December 1–31, 2025, the report stated.

Other than Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the NE states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Sikkim experienced 3 earthquakes each, while Tripura was hit by 1 quake in December.

The most recent earthquake recorded in Assam occurred in the Goalpara region. The 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred on January 24, 2026, at 22:08:53 IST, with the epicentre at latitude 26.05 N and longitude 90.52 E, at a depth of 10 km.

