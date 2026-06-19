6 earthquakes in Assam and its neighbourhood within 18 hrs

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It is a matter of concern that as many as 6 (six) earthquakes were recorded in Assam and its neighbouring region within a span of just 18 hours, starting in the wee hours of Thursday. The first earthquake was recorded at around 2.40 AM, while the latest or the sixth one hit at around 9.00 PM.

Of the six quakes, the epicentre of two earthquakes was located in Assam, one in Meghalaya, two in Manipur and one in the neighbouring country of Bhutan.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) provided the following details about the five earthquakes: A Magnitude 2.6 quake was recorded today at 02:40:26 IST, with the location of latitude 26.590 N and Longitude 93.613 E, with the epicentre located at a depth of 5 km in the region of Golaghat, Assam; the second, of Magnitude 2.8, at 07:40:24 IST today, at Latitude 25.891 N and Longitude 90.508 E, with a depth of 10 km in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya; the third, of Magnitude 3.3 struck at 08:25:12 IST today, with the location at Latitude 25.237 N and Longitude 94.386 E, at a depth of 32 km in the region of Ukhrul, Manipur; the fourth, of Magnitude 3.9 hit at 08:49:12 IST, with the epicentre at Latitude 26.407 N and Longitude 92.364 E, with a depth of 25 km in Morigaon, Assam; the fifth, with Magnitude 2.8 at 14:43:05 IST, centred at Latitude 27.423 N and Longitude 91.989 E, with a depth of 5 km in the Bhutan region; and the sixth, of Magnitude 4.3, struck at 20:59:26 IST today, with the location at Latitude 24.439 N and Longitude 93.853 E, at a depth of 42 km in the region of Bishnupur, Manipur.

The fourth quake of Magnitude 3.9 at around 8.50 AM, with the epicentre in Morigaon, was felt by some residents in Guwahati.

Significantly, 10 earthquakes with their epicentres located within Assam have been recorded this month alone, as of today.

Also Read: Assam: 4.7-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Cachar Region