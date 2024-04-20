60 candidates file nominations for third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A total of 60 candidates filed their nominations for the Third and final phase of the general election to the Lok Sabha 2024 in the state. The polling for the third phase is slated for May 7 in four parliamentary constituencies.

Today (April 19) was the last date for filing nomination papers for the candidates contesting the third phase of the LS polls in the state. On the last day today, a total of 30 candidates submitted their nomination papers before the respective returning officers.

Seven candidates filed their nominations in the parliamentary constituency of Kokrajhar; 10 in the Dhubri parliamentary constituency; nine in Barpeta; and four in Guwahati. With these 30 candidates filing nominations today, a total of 60 candidates have filed their nominations for the third phase.

Some of the prominent candidates who filed their nominations today are: Kampa Borgoyari, the BPF candidate for Kokrajhar; CPI (M) candidate for Barpeta, Manoranjan Talukdar; and Bijuli Kalita Medhi, the BJP candidate for Guwahati parliamentary constituency.

All the nominations for the third phase will be scrutinized tomorrow, on Saturday. The last date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as April 22. The final list of contesting candidates will be released after the expiration of the time for withdrawal of candidature on the evening of April 22.

