70th Filmfare Awards 2025: Laapataa Ladies makes history; Alia Bhatt named Best Actress

New Delhi: The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 unfolded in grand style on Saturday, at the EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad, celebrating the finest of Hindi cinema from 2024. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, and television personality Maniesh Paul, the star-studded evening was a perfect blend of glamour, nostalgia, and entertainment.

The night truly belonged to Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’, which clinched a record-tying 13 awards, including Best Film and Best Director. The film’s strong narrative, stellar performances, and soulful music resonated with both critics and audiences, making it the evening’s biggest winner.

Major acting awards

Best Actor (Male) was shared by Abhishek Bachchan for I Want To Talk and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, recognizing their remarkable performances. Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for her powerful role in Jigra, while critics honoured Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth) and Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies) with the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Actor and Actress, respectively. Supporting roles also shone brightly, with Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam taking home the awards for Best Supporting Actor Male and Female for Laapataa Ladies.

Newcomers made a strong impression this year. Nitanshi Goel won Best Female Debut for her performance in Laapataa Ladies, while Lakshya earned Best Male Debut for Kill. Rising directors Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) and Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370) were awarded Best Debut Director.

The evening dazzled with high-voltage performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, and Ananya Panday. Fans were treated to nostalgic recreations of classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Suraj Hua Maddham, and Ladki Badi Anjani Hai, making it a night to remember.

Full list of select winners

n Best Film: Laapataa Ladies

n Best Director: Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

n Best Actor (Male): Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk), Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

n Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

n Critics’ Best Film: I Want To Talk (Shoojit Sircar)

n Critics’ Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

n Critics’ Best Actor (Female): Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

n Best Supporting Actor (Male): Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

n Best Supporting Actor (Female): Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

n Best Debut Director: Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

n Best Debut Actor (Male): Lakshya (Kill)

n Best Debut Actor (Female): Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

n Best Music Album: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

n Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Sajni, Laapataa Ladies)

n Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhubanti Bagchi (Aaj Ki Raat, Stree 2)

n Lifetime Achievement Award: Zeenat Aman, Shyam Benegal (Agencies)

Also Read: Why Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan a ‘marketing guru’