72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty bag Best Actor; Yami Gautam wins Best Actress award

Assamese feature film ‘Juiphool’ bagged the Best Assamese Film award. In the non-feature film category, Assam’s ‘Life in Loom’ won the Best Cinematography award. Both the films will receive the Rajat Kamal, along with a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh each for the producers and directors.

Mumbai: The winners for the upcoming 72nd edition of the National Film Awards were announced on Saturday at the National Media Centre, and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty shared the award for Best Actor.

While Mammootty bagged the award for his work in 'Bramayugam', Kartik was honoured for his work in the sports biopic 'Chandu Champion'. Actress Yami Gautam was announced as the Best Actress for her work in 'Article 370'. The multi-starrer film 'Kalki 2898 AD' was announced as the Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne', starring Rajkummar Rao, was adjudged the Best Hindi Film. Director Sukumar was honoured with the National Award for Best Screenplay for 'Pushpa 2'. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, who recently composed the soundtrack of 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', was honoured with Best Music Direction for 'Article 370'.

Best Production Design went to 'Kalki 2898 AD', while 'Stree 2' was feted with Best Choreography.

The 72nd National Film Awards recognise excellence in Indian cinema for 2024. The awards were announced by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The awards were evaluated by an 11-member Central Jury chaired by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj, who oversaw the final selection process after reviewing entries from across the country. (IANS)

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