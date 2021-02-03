74,000 applications for 173 vacant posts in Assam Secretariat

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The alarmingly high rate of unemployment in State has been highlighted after 74,000 candidates applied for 173 vacant posts of Junior Administrative Assistant in the Assam Secretariat.

The advertisement for the vacant posts was published by the Secretariat Administration Department (SAD) where candidates from across the State have applied. Due to the large number of candidates, the examination will be conducted across the State.

The written examination will be held on February 21 and the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have already identified the centres in their respective districts, said sources.

The candidates who clear the written examination will have to go through a computer proficiency test. Sources added that the recruitment process will be conducted after the Assembly election.