8 file nominations for phase-III of Lok Sabha poll in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Eight candidates filed their nomination papers for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, slated to be held on May 7. Four parliamentary constituencies—Dhubri, Guwahati, Barpeta, and Kokrajhar—will go to the polls on that day. While four candidates filed nomination papers for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat, two filed nominations for the Guwahati LS, and one each for the Barpeta and Dhubri seats. A total of 11 candidates have filed nomination papers so far for the third phase, and the last date of filing nominations for this phase is April 19. The scrutiny is on April 20, and the last date for withdrawing candidatures is April 22.

