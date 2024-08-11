80 percent of rural households in Assam have tap water connection

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The provision of tap water supply is available to around 80.40% of the rural households in Assam, and the majority has been provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The central sector JJM project is being implemented in Assam by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department.

A top official of the PHE department said, "Since August 2019, the Government of India, in partnership with states, is implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to make provision of tap water supply to every rural household of the country, including in Assam. At the time of the launch of JJM in the state on August 15, 2019, only 1,10,931 rural households had tap water connections, which was only 1.6% of the rural households. Since then, 56.41 lakh additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as of August 5, 2024, out of 71.55 lakh rural households in the state, the provision of tap water supply is available to around 57.52 lakh (80.40%) rural households."

According to the official, among the districts, the highest number of tap water connections to rural households under JJM in the state of Assam was provided to Majuli district, with 93.1% of households covered. The second-highest number of tap water connections was provided to Sivasagar, with 90.2%, followed by Bajali in third place with 90.1% of rural households covered.

The districts lagging in JJM tap water connectivity are Karbi Anglong (with 53.7% of rural households covered), West Karbi Anglong (55.1%), Chirang (66.7%), Morigaon (68.3%), and Jorhat (68.6%).

Other districts with a high number of tap water connections under JJM are: Kamrup Metro (87.9%), Kamrup (77.8%), Nalbari (86.7%), Nagaon (78.3%), Dibrugarh (81.2%), Golaghat (81.1%), Cachar (86.7%), Hailakandi (78.8%), Dhubri (75.1%), Bongaigaon (85.3%), etc.

The department said that it will provide all eligible households with tap water connections by March 2026.

