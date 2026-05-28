800 Eidgah Committees Urge Muslims to Avoid Cow Slaughter on Bakri Eid in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Around 800 Eidgah committees of appealed to people belonging to the Islamic faith to avoid cow slaughter in the Bakri Eid slated for May 28.

To this effect, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma that the Muslim community has voluntary come forward for not to slaughter cow in Bakri Eid. “This positive message for cow protection came from places, including Barpeta, Hojai, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Kamrup, etc. Respecting to the faith of the majority community will go a long way in ensuring the peaceful growth of the state.”

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