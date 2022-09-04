864 bighas of land freed from encroachers under Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle

OUR BUREAU



MANGALDAI/DHEKIAJULI: The Sonitpur District Administration, assisted by the police and paramilitary forces, evicted 299 families and freed 864 bighas, two kathas and 11 lechas government land from encroachers today under the Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle.

The eviction drive at No 3 Chitalmari village under Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle of Borsola LAC in the Sonitpur district was peaceful. The administration evicted 299 families of encroachers illegally occupying 864 bighas, two kathas and 11 lechas government land and made it free from encroachment.

On receipt of a notice issued by the District Administration, several encroachers shifted their dwelling houses and belongings from the site.

Senior officials of the district administration and Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma supervised the eviction drive. Significantly, the encroachers did not oppose the eviction.

