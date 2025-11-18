Top Headlines

A Day of Tribute: Assam Remembers Heartthrob Zubeen Garg on His 53rd Birthday

Remembering Zubeen Garg: Untold Stories of the Legend Who Redefined Assamese Music

On his first 53rd birth anniversary since his tragic passing on September 19, 2025, Assam remembers Zubeen Garg, a musical force whose impact transcended borders. Born as Jibon Borthakur, he evolved into a cultural icon whose debut album, Anamika, at the age of 19, reshaped the Assamese music landscape. His move to Mumbai led to nationwide fame with the chart-topping Ya Ali, a song that cemented his legacy in Bollywood. With an extraordinary catalogue of more than 32,000 songs across nearly 40 languages, he earned the title "Voice of the Brahmaputra". His creative partnership with wife Garima Saikia Garg further enriched regional cinema, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Garima Saikia Garg Cuts Cake in Tears on Late Zubeen Garg’s Birthday

In a deeply emotional moment, Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen’s wife, cut the cake with tears in her eyes, surrounded by family members and devoted fans. The celebration reflected the love and admiration that fans continue to hold for the legendary singer, as they honoured his memory through prayers, music, and heartfelt tributes.

