A Day of Tribute: Assam Remembers Heartthrob Zubeen Garg on His 53rd Birthday

On his first 53rd birth anniversary since his tragic passing on September 19, 2025, Assam remembers Zubeen Garg, a musical force whose impact transcended borders. Born as Jibon Borthakur, he evolved into a cultural icon whose debut album, Anamika, at the age of 19, reshaped the Assamese music landscape. His move to Mumbai led to nationwide fame with the chart-topping Ya Ali, a song that cemented his legacy in Bollywood. With an extraordinary catalogue of more than 32,000 songs across nearly 40 languages, he earned the title "Voice of the Brahmaputra". His creative partnership with wife Garima Saikia Garg further enriched regional cinema, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.