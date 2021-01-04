A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight: PM Narendra Modi

COVID VACCINE APPROVAL

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded scientists of the country after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval to Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use, paving the way for its roll-out and administration to millions.



"A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institute India and Bharat Biotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators," said the Prime Minister in a series of tweets.

He further said that it would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India.

"This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', at the root of which is care and compassion. We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives."

The Prime Minister's remarks came after the Drugs Controller General of India Dr V.G. Somani announced that the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) has decided to accept the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccine of Serum and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation after adequate examination.

Covishield and Covaxin have to be administered in two doses and can be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius. The Drugs Controller General of India has also granted permission to Cadila healthcare for phase 3 clinical trial in India.

This is a major relief for India which has the second highest number of infections in the world after the US. The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive in the next six to eight months. (IANS)

