A Disaster Waiting to Happen: APDCL Blamed for Ignoring Repeated Warnings

Margherita: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) is facing serious allegations of negligence in Margherita, where residents claim the department has failed to act despite multiple warnings about dangerous infrastructure.
According to locals, several damaged electric poles and exposed high-tension wires remain unattended across key areas such as Ledo, Namdang, and Segunbari. Residents allege that despite filing repeated complaints, the APDCL has shown little urgency in addressing the issues.
“The poles are leaning, wires are hanging dangerously low, and yet nothing has been done,” said Anil Saikia, a resident of Ledo. “We’ve submitted written complaints and even contacted officials directly, but they keep making empty promises.”
Locals fear that if immediate action is not taken, a major accident could occur especially during the ongoing monsoon season, which increases the risk of electrocution and short circuits.
Community leaders have now demanded a formal investigation into the matter and called for accountability from APDCL officials in the Tinsukia district.
“This isn’t just negligence, it's putting lives at risk,” said social activist Mira Bordoloi. “If something happens, who will take responsibility?”
When contacted, APDCL officials declined to comment, stating they are “looking into the matter.”
As public frustration grows, pressure is mounting on the power utility to respond swiftly before the situation escalates into tragedy.
