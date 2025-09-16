A Disaster Waiting to Happen: APDCL Blamed for Ignoring Repeated Warnings

Locals fear that if immediate action is not taken, a major accident could occur especially during the ongoing monsoon season, which increases the risk of electrocution and short circuits.

Community leaders have now demanded a formal investigation into the matter and called for accountability from APDCL officials in the Tinsukia district.

“This isn’t just negligence, it's putting lives at risk,” said social activist Mira Bordoloi. “If something happens, who will take responsibility?”

When contacted, APDCL officials declined to comment, stating they are “looking into the matter.”

As public frustration grows, pressure is mounting on the power utility to respond swiftly before the situation escalates into tragedy.