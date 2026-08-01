AASU Demands High-Level Probe into Coal, Stone Mining over Dikhow River Flash Floods

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Dikhow River has all along been at the receiving end due to the unabated coal and stone mining. The situation needs a high-level inquiry to ascertain the men behind, the AASU (All Assam Students' Union) said, adding that government should conduct a scientific study to delve deep into the reasons behind the July 19 flash floods due waters from Nagaland.

Speaking exclusively with The Sentinel today, AASU's general secretary, Samiran Phukon, said, "The entire stretch of the Dikhow River is around 236 km-98 km in Assam and 138 km in Nagaland- where it originates. According to information we have, there has been rampant coal mining in the Naga Hills that has created huge pond-like craters full of water. They look like huge water reservoirs. During the heavy rainfall on July 19, a large mass of water and mud slid into the Dikhow River, causing floods downstream in Upper Assam. The Assam stretch of the river at Bihubor and Chantak faces rigorous stone mining. Even the use of excavators (JCBs) on the riverbed and its bank was rampant. Maybe the rigorous coal mining in Nagaland and stone mining in Assam had their adverse impact on the environment. This may be one of the reasons behind the flash floods. It's baffling how such stone mining on the Dikhow River takes place without political patronage. A thorough inquiry is necessary to clarify the situation."

Pkukon further said, "Flash floods in Upper Assam are unprecedented. Some villages that had never experienced floods in the past had deluges this year. Assam is surrounded by hills, and we are in the plains. Is there rampant tree felling and environmental degradation in the surrounding hills? The government needs to conduct a scientific study on what happens in the hills."

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