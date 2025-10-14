AASU Opts Out Of SIT Talks On Zubeen Garg Case , Seeks Fair Investigation

Guwahati : The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has officially refused to attend a meeting convened by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) heading the inquiry into Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore.

In an official communiqué issued on Monday, 13 October, AASU president Utpal Sarma, general secretary Samiran Phukan, and chief advisor Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya stated that the union had deliberately resolved not to participate in the meeting. The leadership clarified that this decision was made on legal advice, to ensure the accused parties in the case could not use AASU’s participation to obtain any form of judicial advantage during court proceedings.