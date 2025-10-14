AASU Opts Out Of SIT Talks On Zubeen Garg Case , Seeks Fair Investigation

Guwahati : The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has officially refused to attend a meeting convened by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) heading the inquiry into Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore.
In an official communiqué issued on Monday, 13 October, AASU president Utpal Sarma, general secretary Samiran Phukan, and chief advisor Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya stated that the union had deliberately resolved not to participate in the meeting. The leadership clarified that this decision was made on legal advice, to ensure the accused parties in the case could not use AASU’s participation to obtain any form of judicial advantage during court proceedings.
The student organisation further disclosed that the decision had been formally conveyed to the SIT in writing, following extensive consultations with senior advocates and jurists of the Gauhati High Court.
In its correspondence to Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who is leading the SIT, AASU reiterated the collective sentiment of the Assamese public, who are eagerly awaiting justice in what it described as the enigmatic death of the “people’s artist”, Zubeen Garg. The union urged that the investigation be conducted swiftly, transparently, and without compromise, in order to maintain public confidence and secure justice for the late musician’s family and admirers.