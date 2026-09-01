AASU Slams ‘Death Trap’ Highways, Demands Action and Accountability After Khetri Tragedy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has expressed grief and anger over the Khetri road accident and accused the Government of turning the highway into a "death trap" through negligence.

AASU president Utpal Sarma questioned whether human lives had become "so worthless" for the Government and alleged that the administration often acted only after people lost their lives. He criticised the poor condition of the highway, pointing to potholes and frequent minor accidents.

Utpal Sarma also questioned the continued collection of toll tax despite the deteriorating condition of the road and demanded that the Government clarify who was responsible for the deaths of the seven people in the accident and take action against those responsible.

He said the condition of national highways across Assam had deteriorated and alleged that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had effectively become a toll-collection agency in the State. He also questioned the state government's responsibility and the role of elected representatives who used the roads regularly.

The AASU demanded adequate compensation for the families of those killed in the Khetri accident and proper treatment and compensation for the injured. It also called for urgent repair and reconstruction of damaged roads and timely completion of ongoing and newly sanctioned four-lane national highway and State highway projects.

The students' body further demanded that toll collection be completely stopped until road repairs and reconstruction were completed.

The AASU president also called on the Assam Government to hold the NHAI accountable and, if necessary, register cases against it and take action against NHAI officials or authorised agencies responsible for road maintenance.