AASU urges Assam government to adopt zero-tolerance crackdown to instil fear in drug syndicates

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AASU (All Assam Students' Union) urged the state government to implement strict measures to instil fear in those involved in drug supply from sources and transit to the state to eliminate the issue.

The AASU took out statewide processions today against the drug menace. AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya said, "To make Assam secure, the government will have to be tough against those involved in drug syndicates. The urgent requirement is to instil fear in those involved in the drug supply chain, from sources to transit points within the state.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said, "Drugs have become a social ailment in Assam. Drugs have raised the crime graph in the state. Drugs do not spoil only addicts; they spoil their families and society. The government should never be lenient against drug suppliers and peddlers. Let the government act against drugs, and the AASU will back them. We will persist in conducting such awareness processions until we eradicate the drug menace."

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the other hand, said in Jorhat today, "Drugs come to Assam mainly from Myanmar via Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram. And most of the drugs go to the rest of the country via Assam, leaving behind a portion of them in the state. Of late, drugs also enter Assam from Myanmar through Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district. It's difficult to detect drug supply, as the consignments are very small. However, our war against drugs goes on." Since 2021, Assam has seized drugs worth over Rs 3,253 crore, leading to the arrest of over 26,000 people. Now, the police catch drugs mostly in the Barak Valley.

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