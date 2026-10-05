AASU urges CJP to address indigenous issues, fundamental problems in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Disclosing its differences in opinion with the CJP, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma said that the CJP, during its visit to Assam, should also comprehend the basic problems plaguing Assam – the problem of illegal Bangladeshis, the movement for constitutional safeguards, fundamentalism and the widespread use of drugs.

“Since CJP has come to Assam, it should understand Assam’s fundamental problems — the illegal Bangladesh issue, the movement for constitutional safeguards, the problem of fundamentalism and the rampant spread of drugs, among others,” Sarma said.

Referring to the CJP’s visit to public educational institutions, Sarma said, “The CJP’s central leadership has come to inspect public educational institutions in Assam. Who would not want the public education system to improve? AASU has been highlighting the sorry state of Assam’s public education system for a long time. We have raised demands, carried out movements and worked for the uplift of the public education sector.”

On CJP’s ideology, he said, “There is an ideological difference between CJP and AASU. All political parties can go to CJP’s platform and deliver speeches. On AASU’s platform, there is no provision for seats, speeches or greetings for political parties.”

Sarma also urged the CJP to highlight the concerns of indigenous people of Assam. “Since the CJP has come to Assam, it should take the struggle of Assam’s indigenous people, who are fighting for their existence amid the fear of becoming a linguistic and demographic minority in their homeland, to the people of the rest of India,” he said.

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