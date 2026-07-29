AASU Urges PM Modi to Declare Assam Floods a National Issue, Seeks Special Economic Package

The students’ body further demanded the constitution of a high-level fact-finding committee comprising independent experts to investigate the causes of the disaster and prepare a time-bound roadmap for a scientific and permanent solution.

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately in the flood situation in Assam and visit the flood-affected districts in the state at the earliest. The organisation has also called for the state's flood and erosion problems to be declared a national problem and sought a special economic package for the worst-affected districts.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister today, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon expressed concern over the extensive devastation caused by the floods in the districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat. The organisation said the scale of destruction and the recurring nature of the disaster required urgent intervention from the union government. The AASU urged the Centre to declare Assam's flood and erosion problem a national issue to facilitate a permanent and long-term solution to it.

The students' body further demanded the constitution of a high-level fact-finding committee comprising independent experts to investigate the causes of the disaster and prepare a time-bound roadmap for a scientific and permanent solution.

The AASU also appealed to the Prime Minister to visit the flood-affected districts at the earliest, stating that the people of Assam deserved his presence and assurance during the ongoing crisis. The organisation said the state should not be left to face the recurring devastation through temporary relief measures alone and called for decisive national action to address the problem permanently.

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