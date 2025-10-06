Aatmanirbhar Bharat : Shaping The Future Of a Strong And Developed India

Significant progress has been made across sectors:

•Semiconductors: India is setting up chip manufacturing plants to secure digital independence and meet growing tech demands.

•Defence: Indigenous production of fighter jets, drones, and artillery is positioning India as a global arms exporter.

•Green Energy: With investments in solar, wind, EVs, and green hydrogen, India is accelerating its transition to a clean, sustainable economy.

•Agriculture: Smart farming, agri-tech startups, and government schemes are transforming rural India.

•Space: ISRO’s Chandrayaan and upcoming Gaganyaan missions highlight India’s leadership in affordable space exploration.

•Manufacturing & Infrastructure: Initiatives like Make in India and PM Gati Shakti are boosting industrial growth and connectivity.

With a rising middle class, a youthful workforce, and an innovation-driven economy, India is well on its path to becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not just an initiative, it's a movement to build a strong, secure, and self-reliant nation, ready to lead on the global stage.