Aatmanirbhar Bharat : Shaping The Future Of a Strong And Developed India

Guwahati: India’s journey toward becoming a Developed Nation by 2047, marking 100 years of independence, is being driven by its transformative journey toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). This national movement, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to boost indigenous capabilities, reduce import dependence, and unlock India’s full economic potential.
Significant progress has been made across sectors:
•Semiconductors: India is setting up chip manufacturing plants to secure digital independence and meet growing tech demands.
•Defence: Indigenous production of fighter jets, drones, and artillery is positioning India as a global arms exporter.
•Green Energy: With investments in solar, wind, EVs, and green hydrogen, India is accelerating its transition to a clean, sustainable economy.
•Agriculture: Smart farming, agri-tech startups, and government schemes are transforming rural India.
•Space: ISRO’s Chandrayaan and upcoming Gaganyaan missions highlight India’s leadership in affordable space exploration.
•Manufacturing & Infrastructure: Initiatives like Make in India and PM Gati Shakti are boosting industrial growth and connectivity.
With a rising middle class, a youthful workforce, and an innovation-driven economy, India is well on its path to becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not just an initiative, it's a movement to build a strong, secure, and self-reliant nation, ready to lead on the global stage.