Abhi-Neel Lynching Case: Court Convicts 20, Families Demand Death Penalty

The 20 Convicted

District and Sessions Judge DJ Mahanta convicted the following 20 individuals: Biswaram Swargiary, Alphazaz Timung, Pantheng Basumatary, Insen Ingti, Raikom Timung, Ratneswar Terang, Phukan Lekte, Ens Timung, Pres Timung, Rupsing Kro, Dhan Mech, Babusing Kro, Bikram Hanse, Chikari Rongpi, Babu Rongpi, Bidyasing Rongpi, Mensing Kro, Dipjyoti Basumatary, Waresh Rongpi, and Onda Mech.

They were convicted under sections 143, 147, 302/149, 186/149, and 332/149 of the relevant penal provisions.

Families Not Satisfied — May Approach High Court

For the families of the two victims, the verdict brought only partial relief.

Abhijeet's father Ajit Nath and Nilutpal's father Gopal Chandra Das said they were not fully satisfied with the outcome, expressing disappointment that more than half the accused had walked free.

"We are not happy because more than half of the accused have been acquitted. We wanted exemplary punishment for all. If more had been convicted, we would have been satisfied. Many escaped due to lack of direct evidence," they told the media.

The families demanded capital punishment for those convicted under Section 302, saying: "Only then will we thank the court."

They added that they would review the acquittal of the 25 accused and consider approaching the Gauhati High Court — signalling that the legal battle may not yet be over.

A Long Wait, Maintained With Faith

The trial proceedings were slow over the years, causing frustration among the victims' families and the many supporters who rallied behind the Abhi-Neel cause. Despite the delays, the families maintained their faith in the judiciary throughout.

The pace of the trial picked up significantly over the last two months, ultimately leading to Monday's verdict.