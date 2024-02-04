Accept with humility...an honour for me, ideals I strove to serve: LK Advani

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Saturday said that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove in his life to the best of his abilities.

In a statement, LK Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced earlier in the day that LK Advani will be conferred the country's highest civilian honour.

LK Advani said he has been inspired by the motto 'idam-na-mama" and expressed his gratitude to BJP workers, RSS swayamsevaks and those with whom he worked in his long journey in public life.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement.

"Ever since I joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as its volunteer at the age of 14, I have sought reward in only thing- in dedicated and selfless service to my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me. What has inspired my life is the motto 'idam-na-mama" - 'This life is not mine, my life is for my nation'," he added.

Advani, 96, who served as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister, recalled his long association with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

"Today, I gratefully remember two persons with whom I had the honour of working closely - Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he said.

"My heartfelt gratitude to millions of my party workers, swayamsevaks and others with whom I had the privilege of working throughout my journey in public life," he added.

The BJP leader said that his family has been the greatest source of strength.

"I also express my deepest feelings for members of my family, especially my dear departed wife Kamla. They have been the greatest source of strength and sustenance in my life."

He also expressed thanks to the President and PM Modi.

"My sincere thanks to President Droupadi Murmuji and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for bestowing this honour on me. May our great country progress to the pinnacle of greatness and glory," he said.

This is the seventh Bharat Ratna awarded by the Modi government, since assuming office in 2014 - Karpoori Thakur, Madan Mohan Malviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika, and Nanaji Deshmukh being the earlier six.

Born in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani through the years, had served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004). (ANI)