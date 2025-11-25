Accident: Three Dead, Five Injured in Fatal Bus-Ambulance Collision in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: A devastating road accident took place early Tuesday, November 25, morning at Makum Shukan Pukhuri in Tinsukia district, where a night bus and an ambulance collided head-on, killing three people and leaving several others critically injured.

According to local reports, the ambulance was travelling from the Digboi–Pawai side when it was hit from the front by a night bus belonging to Deep Travels, which was en route from Guwahati. The impact of the collision was severe, causing extensive damage to the emergency vehicle.

There were eight people inside the ambulance at the time of the accident. Two passengers died on the spot due to the force of the crash, while another person succumbed to injuries later during treatment. Five others sustained serious injuries and were immediately referred to Tinsukia for advanced medical care. Their condition is reported to be critical.

Fortunately, no passengers on the night bus were injured. The bus carried the registration number AS01 KC 7799, while the ambulance was identified as AS01 RC 5473.

Police and emergency teams soon reached the site to manage the rescue operation and clear the roadway. The cause of the accident is being investigated, though early indications suggest high speed may be the major reason of the deadly collision.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue the probe.