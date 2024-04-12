Action against fake doctors: Assam Government seeks time

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government is not sure if the directions issued by the Director of Health Services in May 2023 to its district units concerned to constitute the District Registering Authority for taking action against quacks operating in the State of Assam have been complied with or not. This led the government counsel to pray for ten days to appraise this Court whether the directions issued by the Director of Health Services in May 2023 have been complied with or not.

The bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam was hearing a PIL (No. 34/2023) by petitioner Dr. Abhijit Neog, seeking a direction from the court to order the Health Department to conduct a survey of quacks practising in Assam and to ensure that they possess the requisite qualifications, to establish a helpline, and to form an anti-quackery unit.

It is necessary to state here that persons who do not have any knowledge of the allopathic system of medicine but still practice such a system are referred to as quacks.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Director of Health Services, Government of Assam, has already issued directions to the concerned district units to constitute a district registering authority for taking action against quacks operating in the State of Assam. It also submitted that the respondents (the governments) have not clarified whether the directions issued by the Director of Health Services have been complied with in every district or not.

The bench listed the PIL for its next hearing after two weeks.

